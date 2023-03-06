Via decided to close a unit of Casas Bahia, one of the brands controlled by the company, at an iconic address in the center of São Paulo (SP), the Edifício João Brícola, known for having housed the headquarters of the former Mappin, close to the Theatro Municipal.

According to the retail group, the closure of the megastore they operated in the place is part of “a natural retail cycle, of closing and opening stores. The unit’s employees have been relocated,” Via said in a note to Bloomberg Línea.

This does not mean that they will sell the property, as they never owned it. The space belongs to another group, called São Carlos Empreendimentos, and was rented by Via for around R$700,000 a month, according to a source cited in the article.

The closing takes place after 19 years of operation of the Casas Bahia store in the building, which occupied all 13 floors of the building, of about 12 thousand m².