Casarza Ligure – High level personnel training for technology companies is about to find a place in Val Petronio. The Smart Lab project which will be born next year in Casarza Ligure has entered the executive phase. It will be officially presented on Friday 15 December, and new important partners have already joined: namely Duferco, Wylab, and Randstad Italia, which join Abb and Siemens, main players in the industrial automation sector capable of offering very high quality solutions and constant support for the development of the hub which is preparing to become a regional point of reference, together with the one recently created in Spezia. Municipality of Casarza and Villaggio del Ragazzo of San Salvatore di Cogorno, have quickly moved from paper to reality, the creation of the new high education center which will be located in the building that previously housed the town hall, and which is located in the square Mazzini. The support of the Digital Innovation Hub Liguria, an association of the Confindustria System, is fundamental. In fact, the project is embraced by Confindustria Tigullio-Genova, Its Accademia Italiana Marina Mercantile, and some local companies such as Arinox, Fincantieri, Hi-Lex, Meci. The future headquarters is the subject of work in recent weeks: «Through a ministerial fund of two hundred thousand euros we are creating an innovative heating and cooling system with heat pumps, and a new project for the arrangement of the fixtures is underway – explains the mayor Giovanni Stagnaro – The Village will finance the courses together with the Liguria Region, then we will also look for support at a European level. In the meantime, as the Municipality, we want to ask for further funding to fix up other parts of the internal structure, which will be useful not only for young people but also for companies for continuous training, to create meeting opportunities, but also as an additional venue for events for which larger spaces are required than the Villa Sottanis hub, for meetings or other needs. We want to become a point of reference for higher education in the Tigullio and collaborate with existing centres, and provide concrete support to high-tech companies at an international level – continues the mayor – We will also think about improving the usability of the structure also through network of car parks in the area, which will be available to those who need it. And we aim to interface more with schools, the Natta Deambrosis high school in Sestri Levante for technical training, but also with comprehensives, to support younger children in understanding what type of future training they could undertake. This center will become a flagship not only for Casarza but for the entire territory”, he concludes Stagnaro. «With satisfaction we announce the entry of new entities that have shared our project and intend to contribute to achieving the objective of digitalization and innovation of the production system through advanced technologies, orientation, training, research, in the fields of industrial automation and transition ecological – he explains Nicola Visconti director of the education, training and work area of ​​the Villaggio del Ragazzo – allowing an even closer connection to the business system. It is a path that is expanding, there is interest in an orientation project linked to high specialization. Fundamental purposes to which we have worked from the beginning, and then moved on to practical technical aspects relating to the adaptation of the structure to accommodate this new reality. I noticed – he notes Visconti – that several companies have shown interest in research and development, and therefore, I believe finding an environment that can be useful to encourage this path is fundamental: it becomes an element of strong connection with the school system and a stimulus for teacher training itself . We will create a dynamic space where we can live experiences, carry out a practical scholastic path, to be protagonists of the “contest” of companies that carry out research”. And this is how a concrete response could come from Tigullio to a need felt at a national level, if we think about what the president of Confindustria recently declared Carlo Bonomi, explaining that we can no longer wait for resources for 5.0 training. «Without industry there is no Italy», he said on the occasion of the Small Industry Forum in Pavia. Also in the area is the Urban Planning councilor of Casarza Maurizio Miglietta highlighted the strategic importance of being able to count on solid realities, «so as not to place ourselves in antithesis, but rather to support and act as a glue to Genoa and Spezia, to be complementary». A final meeting took place recently and another will follow at the end of the month, together with specific inspections of the building subject to interventions. Then, as mentioned, mid-December will mark a fundamental stage for the closure of the definitive – executive project, «which makes use of technological partners such as Abb, one of the main players in industrial automation, capable of offering very high quality solutions and constant support to the development of the Smart Lab, and Siemens, strong in its portfolio, capable of combining the real and digital world, to support the project through highly innovative digitalization technological solutions”, recalls the councilor. The Wylab incubator of Chiavari, of which he is president, embellishes the high-level training course Vittoria Gozzi. This is the coworking space in via Gagliardo that supports companies in their innovation challenge through the design of tailor-made projects, the transfer of ideas and solutions that come from the startup ecosystem. And then Duferco, an electricity and gas company chaired by the entrepreneur Antonio Gozzi. While Randstad Italia, an employment agency specializing in human resources management, will be able to help bring together job supply and demand and create new highly specialized figures with respect to each person’s inclinations and abilities.