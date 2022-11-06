Genoa – A young Albanian stabbed in the chest and two compatriots wanted by the carabinieri. It is the epilogue of a clash between a group of criminals that took place shortly after 6pm today in Casarza Ligure. The settling of scores took place in via De Gasperi, according to the first rumors two people would have chased and stabbed an Albanian and then escaped. On the spot, the soldiers of the Casarzese Green Cross, the 118 medical staff who, given the deep wound to the chest, ordered the transfer to San Martino in a reserved prognosis. The carabinieri of Sestri Levante are carrying out investigations by checking the numerous cameras present in an area to protect the numerous craft activities. In the past, a gang of Albanians had been discovered who had devised to bury glass jars with cocaine ready for sale, moreover Albanian citizens had always set fire to debris causing a vast fire in via Alcide De Gasperi.