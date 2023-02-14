La Spezia – The coach of a first-class Ligurian team he failed to follow his own training from the field because the architectural barriers did not allow him to reach the bench. This was reported by Francesco Quaranta, coach of Intercomunale Beverino, a town in the province of La Spezia, after the match against Casarza Ligure (Genoa) in the last round of the championship.

The Genoese newspaper Settembre Sport picked up on the coach’s outburst: “It wasn’t possible for me to follow my team because the pitch is full of architectural barriers – says Quaranta -. Usually, when I find pitches where it’s not possible to enter the changing rooms directly, I they open the entrance where the ambulance enters, even that was not possible there“.

“I felt frustrated, for the first time in four years since unfortunately I’ve been in the wheelchair, not being able to speak to the team, give directions, encourage and everything the coach can do. Let me denounce a situation that in 2023 is no longer sustainable and here I am addressing the Municipality of Casarza Liguresociety has nothing to do with my outburst.”