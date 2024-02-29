Casarza Ligure – Accident at work for an 18 year old intern in a thermal insulation manufacturing company in Casarza Ligure. While he was working on a lathe the young man severed the middle finger of his left hand and luckily for him he managed to escape the machine without losing the entire limb.

The 118 health workers and the Red Cross soldiers intervened and, after stopping the bleeding, they collected the finger and after placing it on ice they arranged for the young man's immediate transfer to the San Paolo hospital in Savona specializing in hand trauma. The carabinieri they ASL inspectors 4 to reconstruct what happened.