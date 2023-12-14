Casarini, the very close relations with the Left: between insults and boycotts

On the case of the trial against Luca Casarini and associates for “aiding illegal immigration” a series of wiretaps appear in the investigation documents which highlight the close relationship between the Mediterranean NGO and the Left. In the dialogues between the crew of the Mare Jonio and the parliamentarians we understand how the bond is very close and the discussions are continuous. Even if in reality the consideration of Casarini, Caccia and the group towards politicians is not great. A series of insults are recorded. Casarini and Caccia – we read in La Verità – insult a member of the Left, Erasmo, in chat Palace, former SI and now in the Democratic Party. It is defined as a “useless idiot” it's a “idiot“. On another occasion Caccia says: “Palazzotto yes disgraced as authoritative super parters”. But for them also the vice-president of Arci and exponent of Leu, Filippo Miraglia And “useless dickhead“.

And when the spokesperson for FratoianniPaul Faithfultries to bring Med into some television programs and not into others, Casarini loses his temper: “I don't give a shit. But do you think we can play the games of those who don't invite Fratoianni should we boycott it? He took care of the elections and didn't screw up. Don't even answer him.” His friend Caccia takes things further: “Fedeli is pissing me off about the arrival of Carta Bianca. I think due to problems with A clean sweep. I would just like to point out that Berlinguer gave you a 20-minute interview, Formi never gave him an invitation on the show”. In recent days it has emerged that, in addition to the money from the Church Ionian Sea there was also the help of the Left which indicated the exact points where the boats with migrants.

After the text messages ended up in the investigation documents – continues La Verità – the exponents themselves came out into the open and admitted that they helped Casarini and his group. At the end of a hectic session of the Chamber of Deputies, the former president of the Democratic Party Matteo Orfini admitted to having passed information collected at the Coast Guard to the crew of the Mare Jonio, although the owner was under investigation for aiding and abetting illegal immigration, that case was later closed. Orfini goes into detail: “I am the one who provided information through other parliamentarians, I did it to save people in danger in the middle of the sea. I parliamentary colleagues urged by me to give all possible information to the crew, they not only did their duty, but they should be thanked for the nights spent standing with us at try to save human beings“.

Nicola too Fratoianni, leader of the Italian Left, follows his colleague. “I too have done what the Honorable Orfini did on many occasions.” The head of the CEI Matteo Soups: “This year a Mediterranean two dioceses made contributions, I think for €150 thousand, just to help and save people. There are too many deaths. I am surprised and saddened by this story. It seems that there is a malice, a plan behind it“. In recent days the CEI had spoken of €400 thousand, today we are at 150 thousand.

