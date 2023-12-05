Luca Casarini and the investigation into his NGO. The ex no global and those vague answers about money

Continue to keep the story going of the Mediterranean NGO and the alleged ones financing from the Church to the ship of the former no globalist Luca Casariniinvestigated with five other people for “aiding and abetting illegal immigration“. the version of the former Tute Bianche is incomplete and full of gaps. He – we read in La Verità – speaks of media manipulations and lies, referring to unspecified obscure instigators. But he’s a fool about money, confusing and not precise. “In 2023 from ecclesiastical bodies – says Casarini to Il Corriere della Sera – we have received 400 thousand euros, 23% of everything we collected in the year. Just consult our financial statements which are public. You will also see the We spend 90% of donations on missions“.

Those bank transfers, however – continues La Verità – are absolutely unsatisfactory. In the 2021 one, for example, we read that “219 thousand euros” they would have arrived, generically, from ecclesiastical bodies. In 2020 this type of contribution amounted to 275 thousand euros. In 2020 these donations were included in the cauldron of “donations from other subjects“. But the Financial Police also discovered a strange message, written by Casarini to Monsignor Erio Castelliucci, bishop of Modena, in which an IBAN is written: “It is the account of Giuseppe CacciaCasarini’s partner: “To avoid making unnecessary rounds of bank transfers”. Then the clarification: “This is the fastest way to get the money to us“.

Casarini, ‘never taken a euro from the CEI, the target is the Pope’

“But is there really anyone who has the courage to hypothesize that we have deceived a thousand-year-old institution?”. Thus, in La Repubblica, Luca Casarini, former leader of the Tute Bianche. According to what was written by some newspapers, ‘his’ Mediterranean NGO managed to obtain money from the bishops which was used for personal purposes. There will be a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, but yesterday he presented a complaint: “This is a dossier. We want to understand how it is possible that documents that have nothing to do with the crime we are accused of have been disclosed even before a judge decide that there must be a trial. And they were used instrumentally to represent falsehoods.”

“We have never received a cent from the CEI. It has a much more solid reputation than mine – he continues – so I hope they will break the ‘Fratelli tutti’ rule, ask for compensation for damages and donate it to sea rescue. Our budgets they are public, deposited at the Chamber of Commerce and the Revenue Agency. We do the collection publicly. We were amazed, enthusiastic at having managed to also involve the bishops in the Mediterranea project: saving lives. I also spoke about it with Pope Francis”. “What has changed is that today the priests of the last are at the top. In fact the target is not me, but Pope Francis and people he trusts like Cardinal Zuppi. Because they have deprived certain right-wing legitimacy of their legitimacy. As Orban and Meloni do to say ‘I defend God’ with a Pope who repeats ‘you must stop using God to terrorize people’?”.

