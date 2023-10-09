“VAR is now indispensable throughout the world, but I ask myself: is it an adequate technology to discover what the referee was unable to see? Otherwise we have a useless thing. We need to check whether the situations of each pitch where the VAR is installed Var is capable of solving problems.” Word of Paolo Casarin, former referee, on Radio Anch’io Sport on Rai Radio 1, on the Pulisic episode in Genoa-Milan with the doubt of a touch of the Milan player’s arm. “Pulisic was surrounded by Genoa defenders when he scored, no one mentioned a protest – said Casarin -. The referee did a humane thing, not even the Genoa defenders had identified anything irregular. The VAR had to dissolve the doubt and instead he raised his hands.”