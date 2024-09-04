Ciudad Juarez.- Jasmine Casarez continues to struggle with scoring goals, to such an extent that coach Oscar Fernandez decided to substitute her in the second half, and the Bravas de Juarez lost this Tuesday to the Rojinegras del Atlas despite having had much greater possession of the ball during the match played under heavy rain at the Jalisco Stadium.

With this result, the border team remains in 11th place in the general table with 10 points, the result of three wins, one draw and five losses, after eight rounds played in the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX femenil.

The first half was characterized more by constant fouls and some pushing between players from both teams, which resulted in four cautions for Bravas and three for Las Rojinegras, but the goal was conspicuous by its absence.

In the second half, Casarez was twice left standing in front of the opposing goal with everything in her favour to send the ball into the back of the net, but in the first action a defender prevented the goal and in the second it was the goalkeeper who kept the score at zero.

In one of the few offensive chances that Atlas created, they had a penalty in their favor in the 58th minute that was correctly taken by María Paula Salas, giving the victory and the three points to the Guadalajara team.

The Bravas will return to action this Saturday to host the Tuzas del Pachuca starting at 7:00 pm at the Benito Juárez Stadium.