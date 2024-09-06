CasaPound, the shocking story of a boy who dropped out: “Kicks in the ribs while doing push-ups to those who make mistakes”

A 19 year old boy from Rome decided to tell what lies behind joining CasaPoundthe political alignment neo-fascist. his truth about the year spent in that group is chilling. Samuele Batistoni, now 19 years old, was a member of CasaPound but then he was kicked out for “inactivity”one of the reasons why one can be pushed away, even if in reality there is much more behind that choice. “One of my circle used to frequent CasaPound and one day – Batistoni tells La Repubblica – he takes me with him to the Pomezia section. During high school years he was a passion for politics was born in me and so I see the possibility of making a period of militancy in what I thought was a kind of party, to understand what concretely could be done for the people. I’m sincere: I liked CasaPound’s social actions. Then I understood why they did it. Campaigns among the poor in the outskirts of Rome are only useful for making proselytes“.

“In September 2022 – the former CasaPound member continues to La Repubblica – I will join Blocco Studentesco (the youth section of CP), I will pay the annual fee of 15 euros. From that moment the brainwashing begins. In a fragile and poorly structured mind, very much. They make you believe you are part of a group where the day on which we wish each other a happy Christmas is Hitler’s birthday. That your comrades are like fathers that everything they ask you to do is right and gets done. You cannot take photos at the paradeswe need to put those who act superior and show crowds of people present even if there were 10 of them. And orders must be respected because they protect you and educate you. So much so that they call the slaps they give educationali. A peer of mine was subjected to violence. His crime was “inactivity”. For this reason he was called to the Tower (the headquarters, ed.) on two occasions. During the first recall he received a slap; the second time instead he was subjected to “pumping” or he had to do 80 push-ups while they were taking him to kicks in the ribs. CasaPound it’s not politics but a sect. Be careful.”