The Casamonica clan is mafia. This was established by the judges of the Tenth Criminal Section of the court of Rome who issued in the Rebibbia bunker hall, after seven hours in the council chamber, the sentence of conviction against 44 defendants with accusations that go in various ways from the association mafia involved in drug trafficking and dealing, extortion, usury and illegal possession of weapons.

Particularly, sentenced to 30 years for Domenico Casamonica, at the top of the clan. Among the leaders, Giuseppe Casamonica was sentenced to 20 years and 6 months. Also sentenced to 12 years and 9 months Luciano Casamonica, 25 years and 9 months Salvatore Casamonica, 23 years and 8 months Pasquale Casamonica and 19 years Massimiliano Casamonica.

For all prosecutors Giovanni Musarò and Stefano Luciani, last May 24, had asked for a sentence of 30 years in prison. The deputy prosecutor of the DDA of Rome, Ilaria Calò, was also present in the courtroom at the reading of the sentence, after 7 hours in the council chamber.

The trial came after the arrests made by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Rome as part of the ‘Gramigna’ investigation, coordinated by the prosecutor of Rome Michele Prestipino and by the deputy prosecutors Musarò and Luciani.

Musarò in the courtroom in his indictment last May had also cited the statements of the collaborators of justice Massimiliano Fazzari and Debora Cerreoni who described the structure and the ways in which the clan acted. As part of the same investigation, at the end of 2019 fourteen exponents had been condemned in abbreviated form and three others chose the plea agreement.