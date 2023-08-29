Genoa – “Where love turns”. AND’ a slogan that recalls the sense of community and consolidated traditions over time the one that distinguishes the new edition of the Sarissola Country Superfair, in Busalla, in the Genoese hinterland. The historic event, among the most heartfelt in the whole Scrivia Valley, will take place from 31 August to 3 September in the premises of the parish of Sarissola and on the outdoor pitch with a rich program of events and the involvement of citizens for a party that combines fun to solidarity: the proceeds will be destined to parish works while a small percentage will remain as a fund to improve the country Superfiera from year to year.

It starts with the buraco tournament, scheduled for Thursday evening at 20.30 in the oratory to continue on Friday evening with the propitiatory dinner under the stars at the Pinan recreational club with gastronomic specialities, dances and the music of the Habanera Live orchestra. The highlight of the fair will, as usual, be at the weekend.

«We will welcome you on Saturday 2 September with the parade through the city streets complete with the “Filarmonica di San Fruttuoso” musical band, there will also be 100×100 Offroad jeeps with a fantastic circuit and there will be dance performances and gymnastic shows with the “Groovies show” and “Impatto zero”», anticipates Luciano Zorzan, one of the organizers of the event. Saturday 2 September, after the country dinner based on polenta, ravioli, salami, crepes, pizza, cheese focaccia, there will be a cabaret show: Genoese comedians Fabrizio Casalino, Enzo Paci and Daniele Raco will be on stage.

We continue on Sunday morning with the youth foot raceorganized by the amateur sports club 4 JUMPS, scheduled at 11 am and in the afternoon, at 3 pm, entertainment for the little ones with games and face painting. And more music and dance with the performance, at 6 pm, by the singer Erice da Crocefieschi and in the evening the show “Dance Contest 3” in collaboration with “Eclipse wellness” and the participation in the jury of Maddalena Svevi, Genoese dancer protagonist of the last edition of the talent show Amici, with Daniele Caviglia and Andrea Stumpo. This was followed by the “Final ball of the standists” which marks the closure of the 2023 edition of the Superfiera Campestre, making an appointment for next year.