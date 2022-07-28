Franco Casalini, Dan Peterson’s deputy historian, from whom he inherited Olimpia in the 1987-88 season, hitting the historic encore in the Champions Cup, passed away at the age of 70. In this video, extracted from the “Men of Olympia” collection, Casalini retraces the victory of the last Scudetto of his Milan in the D’Antoni-Meneghin-Premier era: the memorable battle of Livorno, one of the most famous matches in the history of basketball Italian.