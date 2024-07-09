Casaleggio, the 2023 balance of its digital platform

A handful of revenues and losses on the rise for Davide Casaleggio’s digital platform. A few days ago, in fact, Casaleggio himself showed up in Ivrea in his capacity as sole director of the Camelot srl of which it has 90% with Enrica Sabatini at 10%, to lead the shareholders’ meeting called to approve the 2023 budget.

The financial year closed with a loss of over 111 thousand euros, carried forward, worse than the 44 thousand euro deficit of 2022 while year-on-year revenues went from 73 euros to 21 thousand euros. “During the financial year – explains the explanatory note – the activity has not yet been started on the revenue side as development activities are underway”, so much so that year on year research and development costs have almost doubled from 68 thousand euros to 113 thousand euros.

The company, which has the status of innovative start-up and has a benefit characterin 2023, it resolved to issue a maximum of 3 participating financial instruments (sfp) with a value of 50 thousand euros each (therefore for a total of 150 thousand euros) “in favor of third-party investors”. new member is Call2Net of Milanchaired and controlled by Franco Piro, a company specialized in customer interaction solutions. As per the SFP regulations, each of them will be converted into shares of Camelot’s capital if within 24 months the shareholders’ meeting resolves a capital increase of at least 500 thousand euros or in case of a 50% sale.