M5s, Casaleggio: votes on Rousseau, I think there would be appeals – Any “new platforms I do not know, the problem I see is the legitimacy because the statute of the M5s foresees that the votes are made and verified by Rousseau and therefore I think there could be appeals”. Davide Casaleggio said this on Tg4.

M5S: CASALEGGIO, ‘MAYORS CHOSEN AS FIGURINE, DENATURATED SENSE OF MOVEMENT’ – “A community is based on shared principles, when individuals are worth more than the principles we all share together the sense of community is lost. A bit like when you choose the mayors in a Roman room, as if they were stickers, and you don’t they involve members on a territorial level: this is how the sense of a citizens’ movement is distorted “. Davide Casaleggio, president of the Rousseau Association, says this to the microphones of Tg4.

M5S: CASALEGGIO, ‘I DON’T RECOGNIZE MOVEMENT, IT’S A 20TH CENTURY PARTY’ – “The new Conte Movement? I don’t recognize a Movement, I see an organization that tends towards the party model, with a twentieth-century organization”. So Davide Casaleggio on Tg4. “Conte? I think he has yet to understand how to organize and organize himself in a general sense. He is taking the first steps,” he adds.