Casal Palocco accident: TheBorderline, stop, we think Manuel

“TheBorderline express to the family the maximum, sincere and deepest pain. What happened has left everyone marked with a deep wound, nothing will ever be the same again. The idea of ​​TheBorderline was to offer young people entertainment with a wholesome spirit. The tragedy that happened is so profound that it makes it morally impossible for us to continue this path. Therefore, TheBorderline group stops all activity with this latest message. Our thoughts are only with Manuel”. It is the farewell message of TheBorderline who, with this text published on YouTube, leave the social network.

There are almost 50,000 views reached by this message in just under two hours. The group has announced that it has closed down after the accident in which, last Wednesday, one of the founders, Matteo Di Pietro, 20, killed little Manuel, 5 years old, hitting his mother’s car with an SUV in Casal Palocco, in Rome.

