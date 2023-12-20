Casal Palocco incident, three other YouTubers investigated for aiding and abetting

Three other YouTubers are under investigation in the investigation into the Casal Palocco accident in which a 5-year-old child died, who was traveling in a Smart car, together with his mother and sister, hit by a Lamborghini SUV with some creators on board .

Driving the car was the YouTuber Matteo Di Pietro, founder of the group TheBorderline, investigated for road homicide and injury.

Together with him, according to what the Corriere della Serathere were Leonardo Golinelli, Alessio Ciaffaroni, Simone Dutto, Fabio Figari and Ramon Lo Vito.

The young people were engaged in a challenge which consisted of staying closed for 50 consecutive hours in a Lamborghini, rented specifically for the challenge to be subsequently broadcast on Youtube.

Which is why there were video cameras inside the cockpit. Devices, however, that none of the young people on board the SUV had mentioned.

The two Sony cameras were found in the apartment of Leonardo Golinelli, a half partner with Di Pietro in the company TheBorderline, who is now under investigation for aiding and abetting.

Along with him, Ciaffaroni and Dutto, company employees, are also under investigation, but it cannot be ruled out that others may be added in the coming days.

Di Pietro, meanwhile, has asked to negotiate a 4-year prison sentence. In recent weeks the prosecutor had requested and obtained immediate judgment for Di Pietro and the first hearing had been set for February 27. The Prosecutor's Office would have given a favorable opinion on the plea bargaining request with the investigating judge who will have to schedule a hearing.