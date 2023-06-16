The carabinieri are carrying out a search in the home of Matteo Di Pietro, the young man under investigation for vehicular homicide for the death of Manuel Proietti.

The preliminary investigation is carried out under delegation from the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office. There are a total of five telephones on which the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has entrusted technical advice in the context of the investigation into the Casal Palocco accident, which cost the life of Manuel Proietti, a five-year-old boy.

These are the mobile devices seized from the five people who were aboard the Lamborghini SUV that crashed into the Smart. The objective of those who investigate is to identify, in addition to the videos, also the messages useful for the investigation and for reconstructing what happened on 14 June last. At the moment in the file, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino, only Matteo Di Pietro, the twenty-year-old who was driving, remains under investigation, but the position of the other four, three boys and a girl, remains under investigation by the investigators.

Di Pietro is part of the TheBorderline group, author of challenges to be posted online. After the accident, the police had also acquired the phones of the other people, three boys and a girl, who were aboard the Lamborghini. In these hours, meanwhile, the judicial police are carrying out a series of hearings of witnesses, including those belonging to the collective. In the coming days, the mother of the child who was with him on board the Smart overwhelmed by the SUV will also be heard.