The Lamborghini driven by the youtuber Matteo Di Pietro was traveling at over 120 km per hour while last June 14 he was traveling along via di Macchia Saponara, in Casal Palocco, shortly before the impact with the Smart Forfour in which little Manuel was who died in the accident. This is what emerges fromorder with which the gip of Rome Angela Gerardi ordered house arrest for Matteo Di Pietro, the young man under investigation for aggravated road homicide and injuries who was driving the Lamborghini SUV. In the accident in which the 5-year-old boy lost his life, his mother and 4-year-old sister were also injured. Di Pietro’s arrest came after investigations conducted by the local police and carabinieri, coordinated by the Rome prosecutor’s office.

From an examination of the data from the GPS of the SUV, “it emerges essentially that the Lamborghini was traveling along Via dei Pescatori, from which it came, heading towards via Macchia Saponara, at a speed of about 145 km/h; that at the time of taking Via di Macchia Saponara at 15:38, stopped; which, having taken this road, picked up speed, reaching a speed of 124 km/h immediately before the impact in just 14 seconds”. The ordinance also underlines that “on the other hand, the data taken from the GPS signaled the sudden acceleration of the vehicle which, once it entered Via di Macchia Saponara, went from 0 km/h to 124 km/h, shortly before the impact – we read – The absence of braking marks probably demonstrates – underlines the investigating judge – that the sudden and very rapid deceleration was a consequence of the sighting of the car near the point where it verified the incident”.

ORDER: WOMAN DRIVING SMART HAD INSERTED ARROW BEFORE TURN

The ordinance also shows how the woman driving the Smart had inserted the arrow before turning. This was reported to the investigators by the driver of the bus that was passing at that moment on via di Macchia Saponara. The man said he saw the Smart which “activated the left direction indicator and started the turning manoeuvre; at a certain point, however, it was run over by a Lamborghini. The maneuver carried out by the Smart for the turning into via Archelao di Mileto it had been very quick, without hesitation, which led him to believe – writes the investigating judge – that the driver of the Smart had not seen or had not noticed the arrival of the Lamborghini, which in turn had not attempted to brake. After the impact, the Smart was dragged for a few meters and then unhooked from the Lamborghini, stopping close to the right-hand sidewalk”.

ORDER: DISAPPEAR CAMERAS IN SUVS USED TO RECORD VIDEO

“There is a danger of tampering with the evidence, as deemed by the Public Prosecutor, taking into account the failure to find, inside the Lamborghini, the two cameras used to record the videos which, as reported by Di Pietro’s friends, were in operation and at the time of the accident used by one of them”, writes the investigating judge.

In reference to the personality of the young youtuber he writes that “it does not appear reassuring, taking into account that his main source of income would seem to be represented precisely by the creation of videos to be published on websites referable to the company The Borderline srl, of which the suspect is a shareholder that CEO and who has previously made other videos and challenges on board cars, proposing similar challenges, with the risk of endangering his own safety and that of other road users”. With regard to the serious indications of guilt for the investigating judge of Rome “there are, in the case in question, specific precautionary requirements and, in particular, there is a concrete and current danger that the suspect could commit further crimes of the same kind of those for which it proceeds, inferable from the manner of conduct, seriously imprudent, since it took the form of driving a large-engined car at sustained speed and in any case certainly higher than the maximum limit imposed in urban centres, moreover in broad daylight and despite the presence of pedestrian crossings”.

Furthermore, the “found positivity to cannabinoids then, although it does not go to integrate the aggravating circumstance of the vehicular homicide, which in fact the Public Prosecutor did not contest since it could refer to recruitments dating back to several days before, further underlines a transgressive trait of the nature of the suspect, which confirms the picture outlined above. It is therefore essential to adopt a precautionary measure that is adequate to deal with this danger of recurrence” the judge points out.

ORDER: FRIENDS HAD ASKED THE INSPECTED TO REDUCE SPEED

The young youtuber Matteo Di Pietro rented the Lamborghini SUV with “The sole and obvious purpose of impressing and capturing the attention of young web visitors to increase advertising earnings, to the detriment of safety and responsibility and consequently to proceed at a speed higher than the indicated limits. Especially since some of the passengers present inside the Lamborghini had repeatedly asked to reduce the speed they perceived as excessive with respect to the 50 km/h limit”, THE ORDER STILL READS.

Motivating the precautionary needs, the investigating judge writes that “a further indicator of a concrete and current danger of recurrence of similar crimes must be understood in the absolute unawareness, on the part of the suspect, of the need to respect the rules of the road by observing the speed limits, especially as a twenty-year-old, newly licensed and as such – underlines the investigating judge – required to apply greater prudence, in order to avoid danger to his own safety and that of others (the twenty-year-old could legitimately rent a supercar despite having obtained the driving license for just over two years, and yet he could not have driven it exceeding the limit of 90 km/h and in any case he could not have done so in an urban centre, where the speed limit is set at 50 km/h)”.