TheBorderline announce the stop to activities on their YouTube channel, after the death of little Manuel, the five-year-old boy who was killed in the accident in Casal Palocco in Rome.

“TheBorderline express to the family the maximum, sincere and deepest pain – they write – What happened has left everyone marked with a deep wound, nothing will ever be the same again. TheBorderline’s idea was to offer young people entertainment with a healthy spirit. The tragedy that happened is so profound that it makes it morally impossible for us to continue this path. Therefore, TheBorderline group interrupts all activities with this last message. Our thoughts are only for Manuel”.