Casal Palocco accident, the three obscure points and the double version of the facts

The case of clash between cars to Romein the district of Casal Paloccocost the baby his life Manuel, continues to be discussed and we try to trace the exact dynamics of the facts. Meanwhile – we read in the Corriere della Sera – some are emerging background hitherto unpublished on this dramatic story.

After it clashnone of the five guys on the Lamborghinis he phoned for request emergency services immediately for the child, the mother and the little sister still stuck in the Smart after the impact. A behavior that will be evaluated in the continuation of the investigation. For the accusationthe 20-year-old driving the car, was going at about 110 kilometers per hour and in the minutes preceding the collision he would have carried out two overtakings at 160 km/hon a street where the upper limit is 30.

