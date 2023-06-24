Casal Palocco accident, house arrest ordered for Matteo Di Pietro, the 20-year-old at the wheel of the Lamborghini

Almost 10 days afterCasal Palocco accident, in which unfortunately a 5-year-old boy lost his life, the Judge ordered Matteo Di Pietro to be arrested. The 20-year-old boy was driving the Lamborghini and with him there were also 4 other friends, their position is being examined by the police.

A breakthrough important is the one arrived in the last few hours on this accident so serious, which led to truly heartbreaking consequences. Unfortunately the little one Manuel he died after arriving at the hospital.

Matthew Di Pietro from the checks following the accident, it was positive ai cannabinoids. However, the investigators want to understand if he has taken these substances, before driving or in the days before.

On Friday 23 June, the Judge ordered the House arrest. Turns out to be under investigation for the crime of traffic offense and also injuries.

At first the rumor had also spread that the five boys involved in the serious clash were Escaped abroad. However, one of their lawyers quickly denied this rumor and claimed that in fact they were all a disposition of the judicial authority.

Casal Palocco accident, how the events unfolded

The serious accident occurred around 3.45 pm on Wednesday 14 June. Her mother was aboard the Smart and after picking up the children from kindergartenhe was returning home. Little Manuel had just finished his end of year party.

The dynamics are still being examined by the police. Matthew Di Pietro the founder of the Youtuber group, called “The Borderline” was driving the Lamborghini and was with others 4 friends.

They were filming every moment of that adventure, since then they were supposed to publish the video about social. The motorist’s defense attorney said he was traveling at a speed of about 60km/h. However, for the investigators it actually went to about 110km/h.

From a new detail that has come out, it has also emerged that the boys of about 20 years of age do not have them after the accident called the emergency services. The mother of the family was stuck between the wreckage of his vehicle and screamed for help, but none of them called 118.