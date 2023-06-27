Casal Palocco accident, Matteo Di Pietro’s friends distanced themselves from him: here’s what the magistrate wrote in the ordinance

Really important news is that which arrived yesterday, Monday 26 June, on the grave Casal Palocco accident, in which unfortunately a 5-year-old boy died. The SUV in which The Borderline were traveling went about 124 km/h.

The friends of Matteo Di Pietro, the boy driving the large-engined car, have taken the distances from him. In fact, their testimonies were really important to lead to the arrest of the young man.

Even today is really important for each other. This is because around 12is scheduled forvalidation hearing of the 20 year old. The latter will then have the opportunity to explain what happened. The Gip in the arrest warrant he wrote:

Some of the passengers present inside the Lamborghini, driven by Matteo Di Pietro, had repeatedly invited the boy to reduce the speed which was excessive compared to the 50 km/h limit.

Di Pietro rented the Lamborghini with the sole and obvious purpose of impressing and capturing the attention of young web visitors to increase advertising revenue. Therefore to the detriment of safety and responsibility and consequently proceeding at a speed exceeding the indicated limits.

From this ordinance it is understood precisely that the statements of his friends, led to his arrest. They said they told him multiple times to slow downbut he didn’t listen to them.

Casal Palocco accident: the facts

The sad episode took place around 3.45 pm on Wednesday 14 June. Little Manuel, this is the child’s name, had just left kindergarten. They had done the end of year party.

He was aboard the Smart For Fourwith his mother and younger sister. The woman from her version of her, she said she was suddenly overwhelmed by the SUV. Unfortunately the impact left no way out for his child, who died after transport in the hospital.

The investigators are now also trying to understand the position of the friends in the car. This is because some indiscretion has shown that they do not have never called 911. Now it will only be investigations to shed light on this serious episode.