The YouTuber Matteo di Pietro will not go to prison. After left at Casal Palocco which cost the life of a 5-year-old child, following the collision between the young man's Lamborghini and the Smart driven by the little victim's mother, his lawyers have asked for plea bargain. 4 years and 4 months of imprisonment, since the generic mitigating circumstances were recognized.

Matteo di Pietro, the 20-year-old from the YouTuber group Theborderline, who in June 2023 ran over a rented car with his SUV in Casal Palocco, Rome, causing the death of a 5-year-old child, requested and obtained the plea bargain.

In fact, the accused agreed with his lawyers on a sentence of 4 years and 4 months in prison. The punishment for the crimes of aggravated road homicide and injuries has already been ratified by the investigating judge of Rome. They recognized all the generic mitigating circumstances.

The young boy was sentenced by the investigating judge of the tenth criminal section of Court of Rome. But Matteo di Pietro will not go to cell, because he has already served part of his sentence and what he has left to serve is less than the 4 years established as the maximum term by law for the granting of house arrest.

Furthermore, the crime for which he was sentenced by the judges is not an obstacle, it does not allow him to access benefits. To remember that the YouTuber, despite the conviction, he won't go to prisonit's actually his lawyer.

Matteo di Pietro will not go to cell: the words of his lawyer

I believe that this is a sentence in line with the aims of our system, of re-education, re-socialisation typical of criminal sanctions. They are fundamental cornerstones of our criminal system, provided for by the Constitution, and important in subsequently evaluating the correctness of this punishment. No sentence can mitigate the grave mourning, the grave loss.

The accused was present in the courtroom. “Due to negligence, imprudence and incompetence and failure to comply with road traffic regulations, he failed to stop the vehicle promptly“.