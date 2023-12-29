For the case of the Casal Palocco accident, in which a small child lost his life, the accused Matteo Di Pietro will be in court on 31 January 2024: he has asked for a 4-year plea deal

Asked a 4 year plea deal for the accident in Casal Palocco in which a small child, who was on board the family Smart car with his mother and little sister, lost his life. Matteo Di Pietro will be in court on January 31, 2024. The Court of Rome has already scheduled a hearing for next year for the YouTuber from the 'Theborderline' group accused of running over and killing a 5-year-old child.

In a month the judge for preliminary investigations will have to decide whether or not to accept the request for a plea bargain of 4 years in prison requested by the lawyer's lawyers. The Prosecutor's Office gave a favorable opinion to the request presented by the 20-year-old boy's lawyers.

Matteo Di Pietro will have to answer for serious charges: road homicide, for the death of the little 5-year-old boy on board the Smart into which the Lamborghini driven by the YouTuber crashed. And injuries to the child's mother and sister, on board the vehicle with him.

Road homicide was introduced in 2016. Regulated byarticle 589-bis of the penal code, provides for imprisonment from 2 to 7 years. In the case of drivers in a state of serious intoxication or psychophysical alteration, however, the penalty increases, reaching from 8 to 12 years.

In case of medium intoxication, the expected prison term is 5 to 10 years. As well as in the case of speed limit exceeded (as in this case), red traffic lights not respected, driving against traffic, risky overtaking. The plea agreement provides for a sentence discount of up to one third.

Matteo Di Pietro in court at the end of January: will the judges accept the request for a plea bargain?

Matteo Di Pietro had not drunk before driving. But he tested non-negative in the drug test: the analyzes found traces of cannabinoids. It cannot be established, however, whether he took the narcotic substance on the day of the accident.

The boy was driving a Lamborghini rented with friends, for a challenge on social media. The collision with the Smart in which the 5-year-old boy was traveling with his mother and sister was terrible. And the child lost his life.