The neighborhood platform Por un Mar Menor Vivo denounced, with testimonies and photographs, the use of machinery to clean the shores on several beaches of the Mar Menor. The Autonomous Community only approves the manual withdrawal and the Cartagena City Council, through the Department of Infrastructures, assured yesterday that it does so. Only the transport of biomass is carried out with beach cleaning machines, which do not have access to the wet area of ​​the sand, following the Good Practices Manual of the General Directorate of Mar Menor, it said in a statement.

As a result of the complaint sent to the Prosecutor’s Office by a platform in defense of the lagoon, the Department of Infrastructures, led by María Casajús, requested the corresponding reports from the technicians who work in that area of ​​the Cartagena coastline, in case there were any exceptional circumstances that you have varied the usual algae removal procedure.

Infrastructure maintains that biomass cleaning is done with rakes to transport them to the container on a beach cleaner basket or on ‘dumpers’, which are light vehicles that are used when working in a mixed brigade with the Autonomous Community.

The only municipal heavy machine that is used in the sand is the beach cleaner, but it has instructions to always remain in the dry area, a place where there is no impact, according to the City Council.

“This machinery is used regularly and is authorized by the Manual of Good Practices prepared by the General Directorate of Mar Menor, which provides guidance to all administrations that work in this area,” said the area councilor, María Casajús.

However, in the photos released by the Por un Mar Menor Vivo platform, the shoreline of several beaches of the Sala lagoon can be seen, marked by the use of machinery and, also, how algae hide under the sand.

The inspection, questioned



This is exactly what should never happen. We also have several testimonies that confirm that in many beaches this withdrawal is done with mechanical means and without any care, “the group denounced in another statement pointing to the municipalities of Cartagena and San Javier. He also questioned the supervisory role of the General Directorate of Mar Menor.

“The inhabitants of the Mar Menor are fed up with seeing how public administrations do not comply with the minimum requirements required by the Mar Menor Protection Law,” he added. And he gave the cleaning of the beaches of Los Urrutias as an example of a bad job.