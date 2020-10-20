The spokesperson for the Popular Party in the Congress of Deputies, Cuca Gamarra, confirmed this Tuesday that the president of the party, Pablo Casado, will be in charge of intervening in the debate on the motion of censure presented by Vox and that this will begin to be debated Wednesday in the Lower House. In an interview in The hour of the 1, collected by Europa Press, Gamarra has assured that in the censure motions presented in Parliament “it has always been the president of the party” who has “carried out” the defense of the position of the popular. “I do not think we are going to change,” he said.

“We are a serious party and they know how we act,” he insisted, to later emphasize that the PP will not support the motion presented by those of Santiago Abascal. Of course, he has not wanted to specify if that will translate into a no or an abstention, because it will be Casado himself who reveals the meaning of the vote from the rostrum.

In this context, Gamarra has responded to his counterpart in Vox, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, who on Monday stated that there could be surprises in the vote on Thursday. “What you are looking for, and what Espinosa de los Monteros was looking for yesterday is nothing more than to attract attention and extend a topic that ends on Thursday,” he snapped.

Thus, the PP spokesperson has accused Vox of using the strategy of the “great lie to the Spanish”, which consists in making them “believe that a government can be changed.” “And it is not possible”, has influenced, making it clear that his proposal will be “a failure”. “They will have 52 votes, if not less. They still have to speculate about themselves ”, he added.

In his opinion, the motion of censure only favors the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, because it encourages the dispersion of the vote on the right. “He is delighted”, has opined Gamarra, who has pointed out that the PP is “the only possible and useful alternative” to “promote a change in La Moncloa.”