Casadó returned to the team coinciding with Olmo ahead. Despite not being a fixed formula, it is palpable that Flick usually uses Casadó when Olmo is already gavi in ​​front when he plays from Jong. With Casadó, the team has a positional anchor for the midfielder to play with total freedom. Something that became clear in the play on the expulsion in which Olmo began the race in a striker situation and as the most advanced footballer. And then, highlight his chemistry with Lamine Yamal. They look because they feel the same football and understand each other without looking. Four passes from Lamine to Olmo, three from Olmo A Lamine.