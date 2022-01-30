There are two years left in the legislature and the PP is preparing to try to storm Moncloa. The popular want the elections in Castilla y León to serve as the first showcase for Pablo Casado’s reformist project and the Genoa electoral machinery is already working at full capacity. The strategy has been successfully tested in Madrid. Turn these regional elections into a plebiscite against Pedro Sánchez and claim as the only alternative to ‘Sanchismo’ and Vox. «We appeal to unite the vote to unite Spain. Spain cannot be united by disunifying the vote. We want to serve that third Spain”, said the leader of the PP during a campaign event in Ávila.

Casado has warned the President of the Government and Secretary General of the PSOE that his party “will disappear” if “he continues to embrace those who say day in and day out that they want to destroy the nation that he aspires to represent.” And he has criticized that whenever he has tried to negotiate with Sánchez he has rejected him. «He always chooses the extremes, and the PP squeezes us. He has never wanted to agree on anything with the PP, and seen what I have seen, I even appreciate it because agreeing with Sánchez is toxic, ”he remarked.

The head of the opposition has also addressed Vox, although without naming him directly, to tell those of Santiago Abascal that “if you do not like autonomies” not to attend the elections on February 13. Casado has assured that “he does not understand” that he is running for the elections “without defending the European Union” and has questioned him about what “farmers and ranchers without the CAP” or European funds would do in the community.

The conservative leader has taken advantage of his speech to respond to the former Prime Minister, José María Aznar, who this Saturday called on his disciple for strong and constructive leadership in the face of the advance of the extreme right and the internal battles that have been eroding the PP in recent months . “Arrogance and stridency do not provide solutions,” said Casado, who has claimed his reformist project to start governing from tomorrow.

A project that is based on three axes: economic, institutional strengthening and social reform, as presented at the closing of the national convention that the PP held in October in Valencia. «What is the project of the PP? It is that the Spaniards can make their project a reality, that is what we exposed”, he maintained.