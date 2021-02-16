The party leadership will stop talking about Bárcenas because it has “an enormous electoral cost” Pablo Casado, leader of the PP. / eFE / Video: EP

The PP will leave the national headquarters on Calle Génova 13 in Madrid. Pablo Casado has announced this at the meeting of the national executive committee of his party called to analyze “the bad results” obtained in the Catalan elections last Sunday.

The opposition leader has opted for a decision of deep symbolic significance because the seven-story building in the center of the capital and its remodeling paid for with black money had become the paradigm of the worst years of the PP. “We cannot continue,” he declared before the party’s senior staff, meeting precisely at the headquarters on Genova Street.

Casado has also announced that the party leadership “will not speak again” about Luis Bárcenas or the people linked to the party who had “personal conduct” outside the law. And he has also reported that the PP will hold a national convention in the autumn to outline a strategy for expanding the electoral base from the “political center” to incorporate new sectors “of civil society” and attract “talent” outside the PP.