“There is no room for a single corrupt person here.” That was the message that Pablo Casado launched in July 2018 after assuming the reins of the PP. In the front row, his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, who was convicted in the ‘Gürtel case’ cost him his abrupt departure from the Government after Pedro Sánchez’s vote of no confidence was successful. Since then, the leader of the popular has tried to get rid of the enormous load that he carries in his backpack because of corruption. But no matter how hard he tries to distance himself from the past, it always comes back. This time it has been a new confession by Luis Bárcenas in which the former treasurer accuses the PP of receiving money in exchange for public awards and involves Rajoy. “That PP no longer exists,” said Casado this Friday.

The opposition leader broke his silence to completely dissociate himself from issues that are “twenty years ago” and build a new firewall between the old and the new PP. “I was elected in the primaries to turn the page on any non-exemplary behavior in the party,” he said in an interview with Cope.

He also defended that neither he nor the other members of the party leadership should be giving explanations for a matter in which “not a single position” of the executive committee is involved and he presumed the “absolute exemplary” of the formation he presides . In case there were any doubts, he warned that he will not tolerate “any irregular practice” in his ranks and will signal the exit door to whoever crosses the line. Whoever it.

In his environment they insist that when he became President of the PP he decided to break with the past and made difficult decisions such as removing former Secretary General María Dolores de Cospedal, whose support was fundamental in the final stretch of the succession race and whom Bárcenas points out among the recipients of bonuses from ‘box B’. The former secretary general will be one of the former leaders of the PP who will parade in the coming weeks through the National Court, where the trial that investigates whether the reform of the Genoa headquarters was paid with the party’s parallel accounting begins this Monday.

The national leadership is “calm” before the start of the trial. Nor does the statement of the former treasurer who accuses Rajoy of being a “perfect connoisseur” of the ‘box B’ and the bonuses, and claims to have evidence that may implicate him. The popular ones deny the truth to the words of whoever was also their manager, they believe that they respond to the strategy of a convict to get out of prison beforehand and remember that “he has changed his version ten times in ten years.” “His credibility is nil,” said Casado.

Black hand



The conservative leader went further and pointed to the existence of a black hand behind the confession of Bárcenas, which arrives in the middle of the Catalan electoral campaign and in which he runs the risk that Vox may be above the PP for the first time. Casado suspects that it is the Government, through the State Attorney General directed by Dolores Delgado, which has “cooked” and “filtered” the ex-treasurer’s letter ten days before the regional elections to undermine the credibility of the PP. “They are trying to persecute us – he denounced – with all the State apparatus.”

For the president of the popular it is no coincidence that the revelations coincide with a time when the Executive has “reputational problems” due to its mismanagement of the pandemic, due to the economic crisis derived from it and due to its continuous internal confrontations. A theory shared by his secretary general, Teodoro García Egea, who on Thursday already dropped the possibility of a pact between Delgado and Bárcenas with the sole purpose of damaging the PP. The accusations of number two of Casado angered the main prosecutors associations, who criticized this Friday that the “honesty” of the Public Ministry is being questioned.