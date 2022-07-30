Cesare Casadei is one to keep an eye on for several reasons. First: the numbers. The star of the last Primavera of Inter scored 17 goals last season, between the Youth League and the league. Second: the characteristics. The 2003 class – 19 years old on 10 January – is a modern player, a midfielder who combines physique (186 centimeters) and technique, in addition to the great ability to score. Third: the situation at Inter as regards the market. Chelsea presented an official offer – unsatisfactory – to Inter, broadening the horizons of the clubs that appreciate it. Before we talked about Serie A – from Turin to Sassuolo and Sampdoria – now it’s better to keep an eye on the Premier League too.