Casablanca Florist has 40 years of experience in event decorationspecializing in weddings. Currently it serves an average of eight events per month, and although it is based in Los Mochisits services have even reached beyond the northern border.

History

In the early 80s, Mrs. Oly de Méndez offered her business for sale, and for Guadalupe Haro Arredondo It was a big dream to have her own flower shop.

So Lupita (as she is known) and her husband Andrés got a loan and bought the flower shop for 5,000 pesos, which would be equivalent to about 2.5 million pesos today.

We started with nothing, just dreams. We bought a van, and little by little the business grew. Then, sometimes our friends would lend us a car so we could attend all the events.

At that time the flower shop It occupied a small space in the Plaza de Madero y Rosales, where the Cinema Gemelos 70 was, but in 2010 it moved to its current location, a larger space on Juárez Street, a couple of blocks from where it was initially located. And they are already planning to move to another place with more space, in response to the growing demand for their services and for the greater comfort of their clients.

We started with small weddings, and thanks to the preference of our clients we moved forward, making the events bigger. I love what I do! I’m already in second or third generations of my clientele, and that has been very important for me.

How does the local market work throughout the year?

We cater to two events per weekend on average. In the summer, the number of weddings is slower, because who wants to get married in this heat? But we also cater to graduations.

However, the wedding season in the city has been extended, now it is from October to May. The usual season has been from October to December, and lately from January to May there is a very strong wedding season. It has increased by about 50% in those months.

And we also go out. I have worked in Hermosillo, Ciudad Obregón, Guasave, Culiacán, Mazatlán, Los Cabos, Guadalajara, Querétaro, and even in California, in Riverside and San Bernardino. And we have done beach weddings in Camahuiroa.

So, there is little time when we are not working in the year.

But daily sales have also grown a lot. As a result of the pandemic, since we remained closed, we ventured into social media, and that has increased my daily sales a lot. I would say 70%.

Where do they get the flower from?

We buy it in Mexico City and in certain towns where it is produced, such as Tenancingo and Villa Guerrero. We bring the leaves from Veracruz.

There are big companies. One is called Flowers from Holland, and they bring flowers like tulips, peonies, and a certain variety of orchids.

Our orders vary greatly, because they depend on the type of weddings we are going to do, but we could say that we make orders of 30 thousand pesos per month, more or less.

What are the short-term plans?

We want to continue being a flower shop We are looking for a reliable store where people can buy from scratch, and the plan is to move to a more modern location where people can see the latest trends and, above all, find comfort. This location is already getting too small for us.

I think that relocation could happen by the end of September.

So, we aim to grow, to offer a better service, to give the best we can.