07/09/2024 – 11:09

An exhibition that was taking place in the parking lot of the Nova América shopping mall, in the northern zone of Rio de Janeiro, caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday, the 9th. According to the Fire Department, the fire started around 2:40 am. There are no victims or injuries.

The teams from the Ramos barracks, with the support of the Méier barracks, managed to put out the flames and, by around 6 am this morning, the fire had already been extinguished. There are no more firefighters on site. The causes of the fire are still unknown.

The exhibition that took place in the shopping mall parking lot was “Casa Warner”, with a collection of films from the American production company Warner Bros, in celebration of the 85th anniversary of “The Dark Knight”, the Batman superhero film.

There were replicas of costumes from characters like Batman and Superman, as well as sets from Tom and Gerry, Daffy Duck and Harry Potter.

In a statement, the Nova América shopping mall reported that “the fire did not affect any other part of the mall, which will continue with normal opening hours. The administration is collaborating in the investigation of the facts and providing all necessary support for the operation”.