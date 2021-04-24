The local Patiño bases its kitchen garden on rabbit meat in different versions, embers and succulent assorted rice dishes Pepa and Pedro, owners of the Casa Ruiz restaurant in the Murcian district of Patiño. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM SERGIO GALLEGO Saturday, April 24, 2021, 08:04



The marriage that runs Casa Ruiz has closed the interior of the premises due to the health crisis and, unless it rains, it only offers the terrace to sit down to its clients. The restaurant, in the heart of Patiño, in the garden of Murcia, already has the third generation at the helm, with more than a hundred years under its belt. Pepa takes care of the stews at