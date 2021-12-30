Casa Rosada has bomb alert, but artifact is not found

2020 image of Casa Rosada, seat of the Argentine presidency| Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Anti-Bomb Squadron of the Argentine Federal Police carried out an inspection this Thursday (30) at the Casa Rosada, seat of the country’s presidency, after the Buenos Aires Police received a call from a man who warned that he would place a bomb in the building.

According to information from Clarín, President Alberto Fernández was at the Casa Rosada when the alert was given and continued his agenda of meetings with ministers of state.

Official sources told the newspaper that the building was not evacuated because the telephone threat said the bomb would still be placed there. The call left the city of Olavarría, in the province of Buenos Aires.

Following the security protocol of the Casa Militar, the building and its surroundings were inspected for just over an hour, but no artifacts were found.