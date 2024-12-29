The Casa Real is taking stock of a very special yearjust in which they have been fulfilled ten years of reign of Felipe VI and Doña Letizia. For this reason, and considering the dates in which we find ourselves, we wanted to review the most significant thing that 2024 has left us.

And he has done it in images. For example, from the monarch himself and Letizia. Also from his daughters, Sofía and Leonor, future queen of Spain. “Images of HRH the Princess of Asturias throughout this year 2024 in which the 10th Anniversary of the Proclamation of HM the King has been commemorated”, reads the text, published on Instagram, which gives way to the 20 unpublished images that summarize the year of Princess Leonor.

As seen in the images, the future head of state has captured the attention in 2024. Thus, moments such as the Parade of the Armed Forceshe welcome to the Spanish soccer team after winning the Euro Cup, family moments or his stage at the Zaragoza Military Academy.

However, there is an image that has caught our attention, and it is the one in which she is seen practicing volleyball, one of his favorite sports. Specifically, as reported Weekthis Unpublished photograph dates from the friendly match that Leonor played in Murcia with her companions facing the students of the General Air Academy of San Javier.