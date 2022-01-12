By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Fashion dynasty drama “House Gucci” and sinister western “Attack of the Dogs” lead with three nominations each among the films announced on Wednesday for the nominations. SAG Awards, an award given by the Hollywood Actors Union.

“Casa Gucci” was nominated for the group’s main award, for best cast in a film. The film will compete against “Belfast”, “A Heart Rhythm”, “King Richard: Creating Champions” and “Don’t Look Up”.

The SAG Awards, chosen by a vote of its members, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles scheduled for February 27th.

The results are closely watched, as the actors were the largest group to vote for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards, the organization that presents and distributes the Oscars in March.

Netflix garnered the most nominations of any other film studio, with seven in total.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

The post “Casa Gucci” and “Attack dos Dogs” lead nominations for the SAG Awards appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Casa #Gucci #Attack #Dogs #lead #SAG #Awards #nominations