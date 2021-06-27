Anahy Meza

Tampico / 06.26.2021

The Gándara House, the mansion built in 1865, and which since 2913 was open to the public as a museum as well as a center for art and culture, will close its doors this Sunday, just on its anniversary.

The managers, through a statement, reported that an analysis was made of the state that the structure liked, which showed that its walls and ceilings are no longer safe because there is a risk of collapse so it is no longer possible to continue working.

“The pandemic has affected all of us to a greater or lesser extent, in the case of my walls, the impact has been very great, I am a construction of almost 200 years and it is well known that a closed and disused construction deteriorates more quickly, if to this we add the climatic conditions of our port, my affectation has been enormous “says the writing.

This June 27, the house was eight years old after having opened its doors to the public, and its administrators decided to announce its closure just on its anniversary.

“I will save your laughter, music from concerts, texts from plays, traces of exhibitions, expressions of admiration, from students, children, teachers, the whole of society, the image of so many photos taken, the whispers of lovers , even the shouts of fright from the seasons of Casa del Terror, but above all the memory of each and every one of the visitors remains in our memory. “, they ended.

It was built by General Manuel González Flores, former president of the republic, who inherited it from his son Manuel González Horm, this inheritance forced a modification to the Civil Constitution.

Then the Carranza revolution arrived and General Pablo González established his headquarters in that place and the basements were occupied like a prison.

In 1930 it was rented to be used as a clinic and consulting rooms for Mexican railways, then in 1933 Dr. Enrique Gándara Yáñez bought it to establish his family home and consulting rooms.

The ladies Carmen and Mercedes Gándara, did a great altruistic work, and the construction began to be known as the Gándara house. On June 27, 2013 it was opened to the public as a museum and alternative cultural center.

