Casa França Brasil inaugurates next Monday (20th), at 7 pm, the exhibition One over the others: History as a collective body, which brings together 17 unpublished works by the artist Thelma Innecco. The artist’s project was one of five selected for the 2020 edition of the Funarte Artes Visuais Award, in the notices O Dialogue between the Historical Heritage of the city of Rio de Janeiro and the Brazilian present in Visual Arts, Architecture and Urban Spaces.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the exhibition project could only be carried out this year, having stayed 30 days at Sala Funarte, in Belo Horizonte. Now, the exhibition will also remain for 30 days at Casa França Brasil, in Rio de Janeiro, where it can be visited until January 23, from Wednesday to Sunday, from 12:00 to 20:00. More information is available at site of Casa França Brasil. The exhibition is free and there is no age limit.

Reflection

In an interview with Brazil Agency, Thelma Innecco said that since 2011 she has been working on the series of works, using clay as a raw material. The material is used to reflect humanity and also constitutes an act of resistance, according to the assessment of art critic Ana Emília Lobo, PhD in contemporary art and culture from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and curator of the exhibition.

The award winner’s works are organized in three environments that reflect the human being in episodes of collective memory, weaving aesthetic comments on human relationships, through movements across historical time. They are ceramic sculptures by Corpos , which introduce maneuvers to question human relationships based on dissimilarities. warm affections – collective and individual – share space with serialized bodies, exempt from particularities. Such association brings us closer to each other, reminds us of intimate memories, rescuing in us the sense of an ongoing humanity”, said Ana Emília.

“What really inspired me was the Candelária slaughter. Then, this series started to take on a body, with The Stacked, with the stacking of bodies, literally. Urban scenes brought me new works. The exhibition is a result of this reflection on the world, of all times, reflecting on humanity, whether yesterday, today and how we are going to live”, commented plastic artist Thelma Innecco.

Video

The exhibition includes a video by English filmmaker Caren Moy, whom Thelma asked to insert images with the bodies of people arriving in Brazil on slave ships, arriving at the Valongo Pier, in Rio de Janeiro, with connections to Bahia and Pernambuco. “Caren made an amazing video, using documents and photos.”

The filmmaker and artist chose a character named Bacaqua, a slave who managed to escape, was freed, and headed for the United States. “He’s the only slave we know who had a biography about him. It’s very exciting.”

Thelma Innecco summed it up: “We traveled through history. These bodies worked very well.” The master in anthropology Fernando Batista, a doctoral candidate in culture and society at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), wrote: “And the pain under whose waves the art of Thelma Inneco makes us sail ambiguously is the same art that gives us hope.”

For the artist, this is a positive, emotional and, certainly, educational exhibition. The video is all made in Brazilian Sign Language (Libras) also in English. The monitoring is being trained so that some pieces can be played by the visually impaired. “The video is an invitation to exposure,” said Thelma.

The exhibition is organized by Funarte, Ministry of Tourism and Special Secretariat for Culture, with production by 8 Cultural and Modernist Gallery.

