The coffee shop chain Cheese Bread House entered into judicial recovery. The action, filed in court on Friday, the 28th, includes 28 branches, located in airports.

According to the document, the company’s debt amounts to R$57.5 million. Of this amount, R$55.8 million is associated with unsecured creditors, or creditors without guarantees. There is another R$1.3 million in debts to creditors that qualify as micro and small businesses and another R$244.3 thousand associated with labor debts.

In the action, Casa do Pão de Queijo explains that it was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The crisis caused by the pandemic began to severely affect the operations of ‘Casa do Pão de Queijo’ in March 2020. In the three In the first few months, the company recorded a loss of 97% of its revenue, in addition, that fateful year ended with a total reduction of around 50%.”

She also mentions that the floods in Rio Grande do Sul caused a financial impact of R$1 million for “stores that were profitable and generated a significant cash flow”.