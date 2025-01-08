A huge building located in the Alonso Martínez roundabout and built in 1901 will be the home this year of House Decorthe largest interior design exhibition that takes place every year in Madrid. This time, in its 60th edition, it will be held from April 3 to May 18.

The exhibition brings together the great names of Spanish architecture and decoration, who decorate each of the spaces of the chosen property, a different one each year. The one from this 2025, located in the Sagasta streetin Chamberí, actually brings together two stately properties – portal 31 and 33, with entrance through the latter – of a common style and a total of 7 thousand square meters and four floors high.

Each participant – studio or independent professional – will set up your interior design proposal in one of the rooms or rooms of the building, where, as always, decorations are presented from living rooms, offices, bedrooms and kitchens to bathrooms and gardens.

The proper names that will be signed by the 58 spaces available in this 60th edition of Casa Decor. These previous days are when they are requested and assigned. The vast majority of attendees come with a brand in the sector, although there is a small percentage of experts who do it alone.









That is why the rooms are of very varied size, distribution and possibilities. The Sagasta building was used as offices in recent years, although it is now empty, ready to receive the interventions, and after the exhibition it will be used for luxury residential homes. It is from the real estate developer and construction company Impar Capital, which is the main sponsor of Casa Decor, a collaboration that already took place in its 2018 and 2019 events.

This year’s unique building

The Sagasta 31-33 building, in Madrid





The properties that Casa Decor occupies to present trends are always singular. From palaces – like the one in 2024, which was opened to the public for the first time – to old banks and embassies or convents.

The one chosen for 2025 is a residential building built between 1899 and 1901 by the Bilbao architect Luis de Landecho Jordán y Urríes. Following the precepts of the time, it is in a neo-Gothic rationalist style, with the presence of exposed brick combined with stone and metal.

It was made by order of the Zabálburu familyfor which Landecho had carried out various projects in Bilbao and Madrid. Zabálburu’s widow entrusted him with carrying out two rental housing buildings in the Plaza de Alonso Martínez between Sagasta and Covarrubias streets.

Its imposing symmetrical façade is crowned by two towers octagonal in the corners and a central one in a trapezoidal shape, covered with zinc tiles in the French style. From each of them stands out a row of glazed viewpoints and balconies with a white-plastered stone balustrade, which alternate with grilles.