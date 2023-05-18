Invent a job that doesn’t feel like one. That was the premise of Juan Santa Cruz, a Chilean businessman who studied Finance in Boston and worked in a bank in Buenos Aires, to leave everythingwithdraw from the investment fund where he worked and dedicate himself to high-end gastronomy.

Santa Cruz liked elegant places, good food, interesting people, and quality wines. A restaurant, he thought, nucleated all that. that’s how he was born Casa Cruz, the place that opened in 2004 in the Argentine capital and which became an immediate favourite.

The first Casa Cruz was born in Palermo, almost 20 years ago. The businessman broke ties in 2007, when he sold part of his business to open a bar, Isabel, in the same Buenos Aires neighborhood.

In 2014 he relaunched the restaurant, no longer with oysters or foie gras, but with Milanese Neapolitan cutlets and green sweetbreads. “Simple dishes, but with a twist, because to eat well you don’t need to be eccentric,” she said during an interview with LA NACION at the time.

The entrance to Casa Cruz on New York’s Upper East Side.

Shortly after, in 2015, the English version opened in a Victorian building in Notting Hill, London. His premises reflect the broad aesthetic sense of Santa Cruz, which he designs from the cutlery to the uniforms worn by the waiters. It’s not at all uncommon, then, for stars like Mick Jagger, Elton John, and even Prince Harry to cast him.

For the Chilean businessman, “a good restaurant is like a good show”, as he usually says when interviewed. The details are the secret of the experience, where everything, absolutely everything, matters: the staging, the music, the colors and textures of the environment and the menu.

But Santa Cruz not only has a presence in Europe, but also in the capital of the world, New York.. In an interview for El País, Santa Cruz explained that more than six years ago he decided to try his luck in TriBeCa with a pop-up style restaurant. “The idea was that it would be open for 16 nights, but in the end it served dinner for three months,” said the businessman.

After this experiment, he was encouraged to invest in the city, but he did not want to do it in Lower Manhattan, despite the recommendations that everyone made him at that time, and opted for exclusivity: the Upper East Side.

Bringing the idea to life took longer than expected due to the impact of Covid-19, until it was finally able to open, in September 2022. The venue, which Vogue named “the most glamorous new restaurant” in town, is located in an early 20th century Beaux Arts style mansion on 61st Street between Park Avenue and Madison, designed by famed architect CPH Gilbert.

The restaurant is a favorite of celebrities. Less than a month ago, Gigi Hadid chose it to celebrate the spring collection of her brand, Guest In Residence.



For the lover of good gastronomy and related businesses, a well-crafted idea becomes a fully materialized one. Together with his partner, Charlotte Santo Domingo, daughter of the Duke of Wellington, they were in charge of choosing all the details of the place.: lights, crockery, tablecloths. In fact, the waiters wear uniforms created by the New Zealand designer Emilia Wikstead, one of the favorites of the current Princess of Wales.

In addition to being attentive to every detail, what gives Casa Cruz true exclusivity is its membership, which can only be made up of 99 people. No matter how much money you have, not one more member is allowed to exceed that number.

While most restaurants offer annual exclusivity fees of between $4,000 and $5,000, Casa Cruz is different, and much more expensive.. According to El País, its partners paid between 270,000 and half a million dollars to feel like owners of the mythical mansion on the Upper East Side, which offers South American and Mediterranean food, a true journey “between the Argentine Pampa and Positano.” It is also possible to book for lunch or dinner without having to pay for the membership, but the waiting list is long.

