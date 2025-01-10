One more step still remains for Jannik Sinner to be able to forget about the doping case of which he was acquitted by the International Agency for Tennis Integrity: the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing that will evaluate the appeal of the World Anti-Doping Agencyfor which there is already a date.

The CAS announced this Friday that the hearing It will be held on April 16 and 17. “None of the parties requested a public hearing and it will be held behind closed doors,” the organization announced in an official statement.

Last March, during the 1,000 Masters in Indian Wells, the world number one tested positive twice for low levels of clostebola banned anabolic steroid, although it was not made public until five months later.

Upon learning of the test results, Sinner successfully appealed a provisional suspension and was acquitted after arguing that the substance had accidentally entered his body through an over-the-counter product that his physical therapist had used to treat a small wound on his hand.

A decision that the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed to the CAS and for which requests a sanction of one to two years for the Italian tennis player, who will debut at the Australian Open next Monday, January 13, against Nicolás Jarry.