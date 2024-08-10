CAS strips Olympic bronze medal from American gymnast Jordan Chiles

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the appeal of Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, who was previously stripped of her bronze medal in the floor exercise at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This was reported on website CAS.

The court ruled that the American team’s protest against Jordan Chiles’ score was four seconds late, which was upheld, and the American beat the Romanian. Now it is Barbosa who is recognized as the bronze medalist.

Earlier, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced a boycott of the Olympic closing ceremony. The politician expressed disagreement with the decision to strip Barbosa of her bronze medal.

The Games will end on August 11. Russian athletes did not take part in the artistic gymnastics competitions.