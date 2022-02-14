Figure fighter Kamila Valieva gets permission to participate in the short freestyle of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing tomorrow, after a panel of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected an appeal from IOC, doping authority WADA and skating union ISU for her provisional suspension to be reimposed after a positive drug test.
The appeal was lodged by three major bodies: the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Skating Union ISU and the global anti-doping agency WADA.
Valieva is the sensation in figure skating. She already won gold with the Russian team in Beijing, but that medal was not awarded because a positive doping test from her became known quite unexpectedly. It concerned a check on December 25 at the Russian Championships. The banned substance trimetazidine was found in her urine sample.
