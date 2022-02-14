The appeal was lodged by three major bodies: the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Skating Union ISU and the global anti-doping agency WADA.

Valieva is the sensation in figure skating. She already won gold with the Russian team in Beijing, but that medal was not awarded because a positive doping test from her became known quite unexpectedly. It concerned a check on December 25 at the Russian Championships. The banned substance trimetazidine was found in her urine sample.