The court panel of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on the issue of lifting the temporary suspension from the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. It is published on website organizations.

CAS did not uphold the appeals of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) in the Valieva case. The Russian figure skater was allowed to participate in the individual tournament at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

On February 11, the International Testing Agency officially confirmed that Valieva’s December 25 doping test tested positive for the banned trimetazidine. After that, the IOC and WADA filed an appeal with the CAS against the decision to cancel the temporary suspension of the figure skater from the 2022 Olympic Games.

Valieva’s dubious doping test was reported on 9 February. In this regard, the IOC postponed the awards ceremony following the results of the team tournament of the Olympics. The Russian team, which included Valieva, became the winner in this type of program.