Just over two weeks before the start of the World Cup, the international sports tribunal CAS is hearing a case brought against Ecuador by the football associations of Chile and Peru. Chile and Peru are fighting at the CAS for the World Cup participation of Ecuador, which is one of the opponents of the Dutch national team in group A.

The case will be heard at the end of this week; the sports tribunal has set aside two days for this. Ecuador will play the opening game of the World Cup against Qatar on November 20, unless the CAS makes a startling turn in the matter shortly before the start of the tournament. Five days later, the group match with the Orange is scheduled.

The football associations of Chile and Peru went to the CAS at the end of September because they do not agree with the decision of the global football association FIFA in the Byron Castillo case. This defender participated in the World Cup qualifier with Ecuador, but according to the Chilean federation, that was illegal. Chile claims that documents show that Castillo was born in Colombia in 1995 and not, as stated on its official documents, in 1998 in a city in Ecuador. However, FIFA rejected the protests from Chile and also those from Peru.

Ecuador finished fourth in the South American qualifying series and qualified directly for the global final round in Qatar. Peru finished fifth and then lost to Australia in an intercontinental play-off for a World Cup ticket. Chile finished seventh. Castillo, however, played in both games against Chile. The country hopes for two regulatory victories and thus a starting ticket for the World Cup.

