In Beijing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has completed hearings on the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. This is reported RIA News.

CAS has completed the appeals process against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Disciplinary Committee to lift Valieva’s provisional suspension. The meeting lasted 6 hours and 50 minutes. “It was a long meeting, I will not comment on its results. We hope to announce his decision after an hour or two (Beijing time) on the website,” said CAS CEO Mathieu Ribe.

Earlier it became known that Jeffrey Bens from the USA, Fabio Ludica from Italy and Vesna Rakocevi from Slovenia were appointed as arbitrators of the meeting. The exit panel listened to the arguments in a private meeting in the conference room of a Beijing hotel. Valieva testified via video link.

On February 11, the International Testing Agency officially confirmed that Valieva’s December 25 doping test tested positive for the banned trimetazidine. After that, the IOC and WADA filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision to lift the temporary suspension of the figure skater from the 2022 Olympics.

Valieva’s dubious doping test was reported on 9 February. In this regard, the IOC postponed the awards ceremony following the results of the team tournament of the Olympics. The Russian team, which included Valieva, became the winner in this type of program.