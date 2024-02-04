Caryl Menghetti's mental problems were triggered by the loss of a child, which occurred during her pregnancy in 2018.

Psychiatric problems Caryl Mnghetti, the woman who, in the throes of a psychotic crisis, killed her husband, began when she lost one of the two children she was carrying. As Il Corriere della Sera reports, the 46-year-old from Martinengo had never overcome that trauma.

New chilling details emerge about the tragedy that occurred on January 25th Martinengo, in the lower province of Bergamo. Caryl Menghetti, a 46-year-old originally from Vercelli, at the height of a serious psychotic crisis, attacked her husband Diego Rota, 10 years older than her, taking his life with over 25 stab wounds to his back and neck.

As it emerged in the following days, the woman was under treatment for mental problems for some time which three years earlier had forced her to undergo a TSO and hospitalization in the psychiatry department of the Treviglio hospital, where she then remained under treatment for the following years.

Caryl also had one that Thursday crisis. As the Corriere della Sera, it would have been a neighbor who contacted 118 and requested the intervention of doctors in the Rota house. But after a consultation and medication, they had it left at home.

Caryl's mental problems, as has emerged in recent days, have foundations in a traumatic event that she was never able to overcome. In 2018 she remained pregnant with two children and one of them, a boy, had not made it to the end of his pregnancy. While the other, the female, was born healthy.

The doctors had advised her husband to go away for a while from her and to take the little girl with him, but the man, very much in love, does not have it never wanted to leave her alone much less take her daughter away from her.

Diego doesn't have never perceived the danger. He didn't do it even on January 25th, when the tragic omen unfortunately became reality.